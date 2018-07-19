//Darrell Moore named Executive Director of new VSU Center for South Georgia Regional Impact

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Darrell Moore has been named executive director for the newly created Center for South Georgia Regional Impact at Valdosta State University. He will begin serving as the center’s inaugural leader on Aug. 13.

Valdosta State’s unwavering commitment to the 41-county South Georgia service area was the impetus for the creation of the Center for South Georgia Regional Impact. This center will allow VSU to partner with community leaders to identify the issues confronting South Georgia and to connect those issues with faculty, staff, and student expertise in the fields of economic development, education, healthcare, the arts, and governmental effectiveness. and growth in South Georgia.

“Valdosta State University has committed itself to being a catalyst for regional comprehensive progress in South Georgia,” said VSU president Richard Carvajal. “We are excited for the work that Darrell will do to marry the knowledge of VSU students, faculty, and staff to the growth of the communities we serve.”

“Darrell’s involvement in economic development projects that represent over $325 million in impact and over 3,000 new jobs in our region proves that he is absolutely the right person to lead our new center and demonstrates the type of impact that Valdosta State is prepared to make in South Georgia ” said John Crawford, vice president of university advancement at VSU.

Moore, a VSU alumnus and former student government president, currently serves as president of the Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority, where he has led initiatives to bring a medical school and major agricultural processing facilities to the area and secured funding for numerous industries to relocate to the South Georgia region. He has held similar positions in Ware and Pierce counties since graduating from VSU in 1991. He has also held leadership roles in numerous regional organizations, including Locate South Georgia and the Southwest Georgia Chamber Council.

“The VSU service area is made up of diverse communities that share many of the same challenges,” shared Moore. “Every community has to focus on workforce, healthcare, education, and community development to create jobs and enhance their quality of life. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with university leadership, students, faculty, and staff in this new venture. The results will support community development and job creation and have a true regional impact.”

The Center for South Georgia Regional Impact was created in 2018 as part of VSU’s new strategic plan, which focuses on increasing student success and opportunities for experiences outside the classroom, as well as the development of resources for communities in the region. At VSU, students work closely with expert faculty to get hands on experience in identifying solutions to the issues facing the region. These experiences provide a talented workforce of VSU alumni and establish Valdosta State University as the flagship institution of higher education in South Georgia.

For more information, please visit www.valdosta.edu/strategicplan.