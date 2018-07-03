Cruising for the Arts Fundraiser Benefits Turner Center’s Youth Art Programs

Sponsored by Viking River Cruises and South Georgia Travel, the Cruising for the Arts fundraiser will kick off at a reception on Monday, July 23, from 5-7 p.m., at the Turner Center, located at 527 N. Patterson Street. The event will feature information about the highly-respected Viking brand vacation getaways and special vacation discounts, as well as complimentary food, beer and wine.

Raffle tickets will be sold from July 23 – Sept. 17, 2018 for $20 each or six tickets for $100. Tickets may be purchased at the July 23 reception, from any staff member at the Turner Center for the Arts, or from any Lowndes-Valdosta Art Commission (LVAC) Board member. All proceeds will support the Turner Center’s Youth Art Programs and the renovation of the center’s Annex, located at 601 N. Patterson Street. Once renovated, the Annex will supplement the Turner Center by providing the necessary space for additional youth art education classes and other youth activities.

The fundraiser is part of the Viking Cultural Exchange Program, an initiative to support the arts and make a difference in communities nationwide.

“The Turner Center is extremely grateful to Viking River Cruises and South Georgia Travel for this generous support for the arts in our area,” said Sementha Mathews, Executive Director for the Turner Center for the Arts. “The much-needed renovation of the Annex will provide youth art education opportunities for years to come and will support the welcomed and growing interest in the arts. We invite everyone to ‘Cruise for the Arts’ with us and positively impact our local arts community.”

The Cruising for the Arts drawing will be held on Sept. 17, 2018 at the Gallery Opening Reception featuring the artistic works of Ronald Zaccari. In addition to the cruise tickets, several other tickets for prizes such as Presenter Series season tickets, class vouchers, and Art Gift Certificates, etc. will be drawn at the event.

The Turner Center for the Arts is a 2017 recipient of the Governor’s Awards for the Arts & Humanities and is dedicated to enhancing the Valdosta-Lowndes County area and the surrounding region through cultural enrichment, art education and entertainment. The main facility is located at 527 N. Patterson Street and includes six art galleries, two art classrooms, two music classrooms, administrative offices and a gift shop. The art campus also includes the Pottery Studio located at 104 Webster Street and the Annex located at 601 N. Patterson Street. The non-profit, membership organization hosts seven impressive Gallery Opening Receptions annually, along with three major Broadway productions, four classical music concerts, music and photography lessons, and a variety of year-round art classes for people all ages.