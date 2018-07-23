//Complete Flooring Supply Corporation to Create 100 Jobs in Gordon County

From Georgia Department of Economic Development:

ATLANTA – July 23, 2018 –Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that Complete Flooring Supply Corporation (CFS), a flooring supplier for retailers in the U.S. and Canada, will create 100 jobs and invest $30 million in Gordon County. This announcement coincides with a state leadership economic development mission in China.

“CFS’ decision to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Gordon County is a testament to Georgia’s preeminent position for global commerce,” said Deal. “Manufacturing is a vital component of our robust and growing economy, representing approximately 10 percent of our state’s GDP. As the gateway to the Southeastern market, Georgia will provide CFS with the skilled workforce and strategic resources needed to expand its customer base and maintain its competitive edge. This latest announcement will provide greater opportunities for Georgia citizens, while bolstering our reputation as a top destination for international job creators.”

CFS imports and distributes laminate, cork, solid wood, engineered and hand-scraped flooring products. New jobs will include positions in manufacturing and operations.

“The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), especially Stella Xu and the China team, was most supportive and provided us with useful information throughout the entire site selection process,” said Bin Liu, vice president of CFS. “They helped us coordinate with partners in utility service and local government, and made sure we all worked together cohesively. We firmly believe that Georgia is a great place to do business.”

CFS’ manufacturing operations are headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company currently operates distribution centers in Georgia and California.

“We at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce are pleased to have CFS Corporation in Calhoun-Gordon County,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “Their presence in the business community represents a significant investment as well as employment opportunities for the citizens of Calhoun-Gordon County.”

GDEcD Director for Greater China Region Initiatives Stella Xu represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Georgia EMC.

“CFS’s growth in Georgia is the result of our strong relationship with the Chinese business community and overall pro-business climate,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Collaboration across all levels helps make projects like this possible, and I am thankful for our local partners as well as our international team who has worked hard throughout this process.”