//Community Shows Support for Dr. Johnson and Dr. Brown; Doctors’ Contracts to be Renegotiated

UPDATE:

The following statement was released by SGMC this afternoon:

“The Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County, Georgia met earlier today and made the following decision regarding the separation of Drs. Randy Brown and Joe Johnson. The termination without cause is still in effect, but SGMC will allow Drs. Brown and Johnson to work out a 90-day notice. During that time, SGMC will try to negotiate a new contract with these doctors. If the terms of the new agreement can be agreed upon during the 90-day period, Drs. Brown and Johnson will continue to serve patients at SGMC. If the terms cannot be agreed upon after 90 days, the termination will stand. SGMC remains committed to providing the highest level of cardiothoracic care to Valdosta and surrounding communities and will work diligently towards this end.”

Original Story:

VALDOSTA – Community members rallied together Wednesday morning at South Georgia Medical Center’s Hospital Authority meeting in protest of the termination of cardiothoracic surgeons Dr. Joe Johnson and Dr. Randall Brown.

In an official statement released Tuesday evening, SGMC CEO Ross Berry said he was unable to discuss personnel matters regarding these physicians.

Many of those gathered had personally been saved or had a loved one saved by either Dr. Johnson or Dr. Brown.

Jack and Cheryl Oliver were among those showing their support.

Cheryl’s first instinct when told that Jack had clogged arteries at the end of last year was to get him to a hospital out of town. However, she told staff that they would stay at SGMC only if Dr. Joe Johnson would be Jack’s heart surgeon.

“I remember Dr. Joe came into the client room clapping, reporting that Jack did well,” Cheryl said. “We’ve seen him several times since and he has a great character. This issue can be resolved and we can keep this talent in the community.”

“Sometimes you have to go by the heart rather than by the book,” Jack added.

During Wednesday’s meeting, two groups of 20 supporters rotated through the executive boardroom while the rest of the crowd waited in the hall. Only Judge Arthur McLane was able to address authority members regarding the feelings of the group. After he spoke, the issue was not discussed further in the meeting and no new statements were made regarding the terminations.

Many felt this was unfair as more supporters wanted their voices heard and to receive answers.

