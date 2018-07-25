//Community Shows Support for Dr. Johnson and Dr. Brown

VALDOSTA – Community members rallied together Wednesday morning at South Georgia Medical Center’s Hospital Authority meeting in protest of the termination of cardiothoracic surgeons Dr. Joe Johnson and Dr. Randall Brown.

In an official statement released Tuesday evening, SGMC CEO Ross Berry said he was unable to discuss personnel matters regarding these physicians.

Many of those gathered had personally been saved or had a loved one saved by either Dr. Johnson or Dr. Brown.

Jack and Cheryl Oliver were among those showing their support.

Cheryl’s first instinct when told that Jack had clogged arteries at the end of last year was to get him to a hospital out of town. However, she told staff that they would stay at SGMC only if Dr. Joe Johnson would be Jack’s heart surgeon.

“I remember Dr. Joe came into the client room clapping, reporting that Jack did well,” Cheryl said. “We’ve seen him several times since and he has a great character. This issue can be resolved and we can keep this talent in the community.”

“Sometimes you have to go by the heart rather than by the book,” Jack added.

During Wednesday’s meeting, two groups of 20 supporters rotated through the executive boardroom while the rest of the crowd waited in the hall. Only Judge Arthur McLane was able to address authority members regarding the feelings of the group. After he spoke, the issue was not discussed further in the meeting and no new statements were made regarding the terminations.

Many felt this was unfair as more supporters wanted their voices heard and to receive answers.

Below is the official statement from South Georgia Medical Center released Tuesday evening.

