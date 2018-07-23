//Commander Leslie Manahan graduates from Command-College Program

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Thursday, July 19, during the Valdosta City Council meeting, Police Chief Brian Childress and City Manager Mark Barber held a special presentation in honor of Valdosta Police Department Commander Leslie Manahan, who graduated from an advanced Command-College Program.

Following years of research and feasibility students, law enforcement leaders in Georgia decided that the Command-College Program was desperately needed. In May of 1994, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), in partnership with Columbus State University, accepted the challenge in making the establishment and implementation of Command College a high priority. The 12-week program, which spans over two years, is designed to prepare government personnel to be future leaders and/or prepare them for advanced positions. Some of the program courses include fiscal management in public finance, liability reduction, media relations, leadership, human resource management, and development, etc.

“This is a great achievement by Leslie. She is one of the hardest workers I have ever had the pleasure to work with and her efforts have again paid off. I am very proud of her,” said Police Chief Brian Childress.

After completing the 12-week program students must complete a research project which is reviewed by the Command College. Once all requirements are complete, the student is awarded a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

“This was a great opportunity afforded to me by the City of Valdosta, and an opportunity that I am truly appreciative of. I am thankful that the city leaders allowed me to participate in this program,” said Manahan.

In May of 2018, Commander Leslie Manahan of the Detective Bureau completed all command college requirements and was awarded a Master’s Degree.

“We are very proud of Commander Manahan for this tremendous accomplishment,” said City Manager Mark Barber.