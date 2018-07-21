//City renews online video program with CGI Communications Inc.

City of Valdosta Press Release:

CGI Communications, Inc. and the City of Valdosta are proud to announce the continuation of the Community Video Program. Once again, Valdosta has extended our agreement with CGI Communications and updated our online videos highlighting all our community had to offer its residents, visitors, and businesses. As a completely free program, the Community Video Program is an innovation to the way the City of Valdosta markets ourselves to new and prospective movers. In exchange for the free program, the only obligation of the City is to have the videos featured on our official website, www.valdostacity.com.

Throughout a series of videos, CGI highlighted everything that makes Valdosta a wonderful place to live, work, and play. In particular, Valdosta’s Video Program features chapters including a welcome video with Mayor John Gayle, a quality of life video, education, real estate, business, a community organizations video that is designed to drum up interest in local charities and not-for-profits. Through the creation of the Community Video Tour, featured on the home page of the City of Valdosta’s website, CGI Communications, Inc. filmed in locations all throughout the area, ensuring that those who watch the videos get a real taste of Valdosta’s unique way of life.

While the community videos have been produced and are now live on the city’s website, members of CGI’s staff will reach out to business owners to encourage their own sponsorship through videos connected to the city’s program. Valdosta’s Community Video Tour is and will be the go-to place for those looking to find a new doctor, chiropractor, realtor, contractor, and more before they make the move to our great city. It is the goal of CGI Communications, Inc. to provide the City of Valdosta with the latest in digital marketing technology, in order to help Valdosta continue to grow and thrive.

About CGI Communications, Inc.:

Established in 1987, CGI Communications, Inc. continues to be a leader in digital marketing solutions. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, CGI Communications, Inc. employs approximately 300 full-time employees with branch offices growing across the United States. Having fully produced over 20,000 videos for municipalities, chambers of commerce, counties, and associations across the country, CGI constantly evolves with changing technology to create new and interesting initiatives to promote communities and organizations.