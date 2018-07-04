//City announces sanitation rate increase

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Beginning August 1, residential sanitation customers will see an adjustment in their sanitation rates. The current rates for residential sanitation customers will be adjusted an additional $2.50 per month, which remains substantially low compared to other cities.

The last increase was in 2015 and the city strives to keep the rates low for its residents. The residential rate adjustment reflects the increase in materials and operational costs. If you have any questions you can contact the Public Works Department 229-259-3590 for more information.