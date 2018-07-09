//Childcare shut down after child molestation arrest

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 9, 2018

ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — A local day care is facing an emergency closure by the state after authorities said someone living there is now charged with child molestation.

“Appalled, ashamed, we had no idea something like this was going on around here,” said Tracy Ricks. Ricks lives nearby the Dawn Barnhart Family Childcare Learning Home.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning shut down the facility on Friday. It happened after local police notified the department, saying someone living at that home had been arrested and charged with child molestation.

“You don’t think anything like that being in your commnity, it being so small. You think you know everything,” Ricks said.

The home is located off of State Highway 376 in Lake Park.

The day care is licensed to care for six children. Right now the case remains under investigation. Authorities have not released which person living in the home is facing charges.

“You think you know everyone here, it’s such a tight-knit community and you’re friends with everyone,” said Ricks’ daughter Kayla Ricks. “You think you know somebody but you really don’t, it’s shocking.”

The owners of that daycare now have until Tuesday afternoon to appeal the closure, but Ricks said as a mother, she hopes the doors stay closed.

“It makes it even worse, because I would hate to know that my children went there and something like that happened,” Ricks said.

We reached out to the childcare center Monday but were unable to leave a message.

Parents in need of new, safe child care can contact the Georgia Department for Early Care and Learning and find-child-careAllGAKids.org.

