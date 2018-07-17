//Cairo, Thomasville Golfers Dominate GAGP Event

GAGP Press Release:

Cairo and Thomasville golfers had a field day taking the top six places in the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Blitz held at Crooked Oak GC in Moultrie, Ga.

Billy Walden of Cairo held the front nine lead with 15 points. Jeff Freedmen of Thomasville was 5 points back going into hole 10. Walden had nothing but trouble on the back side with 4 double bogeys while Freedman sailed in with a 18 hole total of 25 points good for 1st place at +6. Freedmen also took home additional hardware winning the GAGP closest to the pin challenge on the 15 hole a 155 yard par 3 with his tee-shot landing 6 inches from the cup for the shot of the day and finishing with 2 skins. With the win Freedman secured a spot in the Tournament Of Champions joining Jim Ellis, Matt Granger, Jack Coffey and David Beals Second place went to Ted Lynch of Cairo as well as having a skin on the seventh hole a 406 yard par 4. Walden took 3rd place with a skin and birdie on number 6 a 331 yard par 4. David Beals of Thomasville finished 4th while Jim Ellis of Cairo finish 5th and Tommy Mcnair of Cairo took 6th and final payout. He also finished with 2 skins with a birdie on hole 4 a 349 yard par 4.

Circle Stone CC in Adel, Georgia will host the August Blitz on Wednesday August 8. With a 9:00 AM tee-time.Golfers interested in playing should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com. Entry –Fee is $12.00 plus golf and cart. 100% of the field is paid out. Upcoming events include the 3rd Annual Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions National Chicken Wing Day Friday July 27, at Francis Lake GC. Format is Skins, Pins, Beer and Wings.

Saturday September 22 First Annual Valdosta Cup Kinderlou Forest GC. Format 18 holes 4-man blitz (scratch) flighted by age Men 21-49 Mid Seniors 50-59 Seniors 60-Up. For entry-forms and additional information contact Georgia Amateur Golf

Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com

GAGP MICHELOB ULTRA BLITZ STANDINGS

Jack Coffey 69, Matt Granger 61, David Beals 58, John Ungar 49, Billy Walden 48, Mike Harpe 37, Jim Ellis 37, Ted Lynch 37, Jerome Martin 32, Jeff Freedmen 31, Robert Milberg 24, Tommy Mcnair 13, Louie Chastin 10, Jeff Stewart 10, Sonny Marshall 5.