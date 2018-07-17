//Bus Drivers Needed for Valdosta City Schools

Valdosta City Schools:

Bus drivers are needed in Valdosta City Schools. Anyone looking for a job with competitive wages, paid health benefits and training working up to 5 hours a day, this is perfect for you. The minimum age for drivers is 18. Applicants are required to have a good driving record, must pass a background check, must pass a health physical and hold a commercial drivers license (CDL) with passenger and school bus (P&S) endorsements.

Apply today and become a member of the Valdosta City Schools team! Please call (229) 245-5640 for more information.