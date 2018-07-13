//Body of missing Thomasville woman found

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 13, 2018

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — Authorities have uncovered the body of Deanna Shirey, the Thomasville woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

The Thomasville Police Department said in a press conference Friday morning that Shirey’s body was found in the early morning hours near Colton Avenue after a tip came in around 12:00 a.m.

TPD says Shirey’s body was discovered within 50 feet of Robert Carter’s home.

Carter, 47, was identified as a person of interest on July 6 in the disappearance of Shirey. Police said they were searching for Carter in connection to a separate incident, but added that they “strongly believed” he was connected to Shirey’s case.

Carter was caught hiding under a bridge about three quarters of a mile east of the town of Ochlocknee after a multi-day search.

TPD says Carter is the lead suspect in Shirey’s disappearance at this time, but they are not ruling out other suspects.

A comforter that was missing from Shirey’s home was found on Carter’s property. Some of her jewelry was also located at the scene.

Law enforcement will be canvassing Carter’s home on Friday.

Thomasville Police says Shirey’s body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab. Police say it is an active investigation and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

The body was found outside, and police say it was hidden and camouflaged. TPD says it appears the body had been there for some time, as grass had grown up around it.

Shirey’s family released a statement on Facebook following the announcement.

Shirey, 70, was reported missing after TPD officers were called to her home for a welfare check on July 2.

Officers say no one answered the door at Shirey’s home on Glenwood Drive, but her car was in the driveway. When officers returned the next day, her vehicle was gone.

The car was found on July 3 in Tallahassee’s Frenchtown neighborhood. Shirey’s personal belongings were still inside.

Shirey’s car is still in Tallahassee and investigators are working to determine how it ended up there.

