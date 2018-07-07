//Beyond Lowndes Baseball

C.J. Rose, Cameron Carter and Dalton Smith

By: Sophie Sumner | ValdostaToday

Lowndes Baseball has always been an elite program in south Georgia, with many players continuing on to the next level in college and even to professional leagues, like the Drew brothers, J.D., Tim, and Stephen.

The current players on the Lowndes team are drawing attention from several colleges, from power D1 schools to the nation’s best junior colleges. These schools include Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Mercer, Georgia Southern, and Gulf Coast State.

“The talent on this baseball team is probably the most I have had since I have been at Lowndes,” said Lowndes Baseball head coach Rusty Beale.

Some of these players have accepted offers, the most recent being upcoming senior C.J. Rose. Rose verbally committed to Mercer University last week.

When asked what he was looking for most in a college that led up to his decision, Rose said, “I wanted to find a place that felt like home, and not too far away so people from home can make the trip to watch games,”.

Rose is one of the first of the 2019 class to commit to play at the next level, but more are expected to make their decisions soon, including standouts Dalton Smith and Cameron Carter.

“Several of these seniors will get the opportunity to play at the next level, and I am looking forward to watching them continue their winning ways,” said Beale.

After winning the region title this past season, this group of 2019 seniors has one more shot for a bigger title before going on their separate paths into the next level.