//Barnes 100 Year 10th Annual 5k Fun Run to Benefit Jacob’s Ladder

VALDOSTA – The Barnes 100 Year 10th Annual 5k Fun Run will be held Saturday, July 14.

This run is sponsored by Barnes Drug Store and all proceeds will go to Jacob’s Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center.

Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. with the 5k run/walk starting at 7:30 a.m. The event will start and end at Barnes Drug Store, 200 South Patterson St.

Registration is $25 with no additional charge for t-shirt, but availability is not guaranteed. Ghost runner registration is also $25.

Registration can be done online at: https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/Barnes100Year5KFunRun

Awards will be given to overall top male and top female and top two male and females in each category. All awards presented after 5k run/walk is completed.

Age groups include 12 & under; 13-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; 70+

Contact Information: www.barneshc.com, 5k@barneshc.com, acourseline@earthlink.net