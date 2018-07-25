//AT&T Donates to Wiregrass Foundation South

Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Regional Director of External Affairs at AT&T Courtney Brinson, and Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising Crissy Staley.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA.- AT&T provided a gift of $2,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South for unrestricted use in workforce education at Wiregrass Tech.

Courtney Brinson, Regional Director of External Affairs at AT&T, presented the gift to Dr. Tina Anderson, President of Wiregrass, and Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising. AT&T has been very generous to the Foundation over the years and many students have benefitted greatly from AT&T’s donations.

“At AT&T, we are committed to helping people connect with their world and with opportunities and resources that make life more fulfilling,” stated AT&T Regional Director of External Affairs, Courtney Brinson. “Our community and state are fortunate to have Wiregrass Technical College’s leadership in offering opportunities for tomorrow’s leaders, and we are proud to support the College’s Foundation which provides support to our youth as they strive to meet their educational goals.”

Over time, AT&T has given more than $50,000 to the Foundation, resulting in the recent naming of a computer lab for the company. Their continued support positively impacts students who are furthering their education at Wiregrass so they can advance their careers. This donation will be used to assist students with books, supplies and other much-needed educational expenses to help them with the resources needed to complete their education.

The students, Foundation trustees, and College faculty and staff are very thankful of AT&T’s continued support for workforce development at Wiregrass.