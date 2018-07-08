//American Red Cross: Keep Your Pets Safe as the Days Get Hot, Hot, Hot

American Red Cross Press Release:

The blistering heat wave blanketing much of the country can be dangerous for your family pets. The American Red Cross has steps to take to ensure your pet stays safe this summer:

1. Don’t leave your pet in a hot vehicle, even for a few minutes. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees even with the windows cracked open.

2. Animals can suffer heat stroke, a common problem for pets in the warmer weather.

Dogs with short noses or snouts, like the boxer or bulldog, are especially prone to heat stroke, along with overweight pets, those with extremely thick fur coat or any pet with upper respiratory problems such as laryngeal paralysis or collapsing trachea.

3. Some of the signs of heat stroke in your pet are:

Heavy panting and unable to calm down, even when lying down.

Brick red gum color

Fast pulse rate

Unable to get up.

4. If you suspect your pet has heat stroke, take their temperature rectally.

If the temperature is above 105 degrees, cool the animal down. The easiest way to do this is by using the water hose. Stop cooling the animal when the temperature reaches 103 degrees.

Bring your pet to the veterinarian as soon as possible as heat stroke can lead to severe organ dysfunction and damage.

PLANT HAZARDS We’re more likely to leave the windows or doors open in warm weather, an invitation for pets to try to get outside. Be aware that some plants in your garden can be hazardous to animals. Visit the Animal Poison Control Center to find out which plants and flowers are poisonous to animals.

Follow these important steps to help keep your pet at their best:

Give your pet plenty of exercise. Regular exercise will help your pet feel better and live longer.

Make sure your pet has plenty of fresh, cool water.

Get to know a veterinarian and make sure your pet has yearly checkups.

Make sure your pet is up to date on vaccines, especially rabies.

Get your pet spayed or neutered.

Keep dogs on leashes outside – another animal may be too much temptation.

Know how to perform CPR and provide basic first aid until veterinary care is available.

Pet owners can also download the Red Cross Pet First Aid app for more information on how to include pets in emergency preparedness plans. The app also features step-by-step instructions for first aid emergencies, a pet profile for storing tag ID, photo and medical information, early warning signs for when to contact a veterinarian and an animal hospital locator. Users can find it in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross, texting GETPET to 90999 for a link to download the app or going to redcross.org/apps.

