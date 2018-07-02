A Woman Is Arrested For Attacking Her Husband Using Aggressive Pillow Fighting Tactics

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

There’s a 38-year-old woman in Niceville, Florida who got into an argument with her boyfriend last week after she threw their cat onto his lap.

And during their argument, she grabbed a pillow and started hitting him with it. Then she grabbed a couch cushion and started hitting him with that.

And when he tried to stop her by grabbing the pillows, she pushed him back onto the couch. Those are some seriously aggressive pillow fighting tactics.

Anyway, the cops got involved and she was arrested for domestic violence battery.

(Northwest Florida Daily News)