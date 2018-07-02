A 79-Year-Old Woman Finally Found Her Birth Mother, Who’s Still Alive at 100

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

Joanne Loewenstern is 79 years old. She was born in the Bronx and put up for adoption in 1938. And she was always told that her mom died in childbirth. But for some reason, she never believed it.

So years ago, she hired a private eye to look into it. But they couldn’t find anything about her mom. And at that point, she gave up.

But recently, her daughter-in-law told her about Ancestry.com, and got her to send in a DNA sample. Obviously the chances of her mom still being alive were pretty slim. So they were just hoping to find a blood relative.

Well, back in May, they got an email through Ancestry from a guy named Sam. And it turned out he was Joanne’s biological BROTHER.

But here’s the amazing part. Their mom’s name is Lillian Feinsilver. And Joanne found out she IS still alive.

She’s 100 years old, living at a retirement home in Port St. Lucie, Florida. And it happens to be just 70 miles from where Joanne lives in Boca Raton.

They finally got to meet each other for the first time eight days ago. And Joanne went back to visit her again already this past Wednesday.

