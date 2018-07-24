//2018 Valdosta Cup Competition to be Held Sept. 22

GAGP Press Release:

In its first year the Valdosta Cup has been organized by Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions. The goal is to provide a community golf event that promotes and supports the game of golf, while being played for the love of the game attracting local golfers as well as golfers throughout Georgia that provides a fair competition and enjoyment for all and the friendship and camaraderie that will be gained and last forever. Four man teams and individuals from Valdosta and the state of Georgia will compete for the Valdosta Cup Trophy. Every attempt has been made to expose and support local Valdosta businesses, including golf courses, restaurants, hotels, chamber of commerce, Lowndes County Sports Commission and to support local charities.

The Cup is open to Valdosta and Georgia Amateur Golfers 21 years old or older who are members of a club, course or golf organization of Valdosta or Georgia.

Format is 18 holes of 4-man team modified stableford (scratch) with flights and tee-assignments by age. Men 21-49 Mid Seniors 50-59 and Seniors 60-up.

The field will be limited to the first 18 paid teams with a deadline of September 1, 2018.

Entry-Fee is $260.00 per Team. Includes golf/cart, range balls, awards, welcome gift.

Optional events will include, team and individual events, flight events, par 3 contests, and 50/50 raffle benefitting amateur and junior golf.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

July 1, 2018 opening date for entries

September 1, 2018 closing date for entries.

September 8, posting of pairings and tee-times by flights.

Friday September 21, 2018 Welcome Party, Salty Snapper, Cash Bar,

Happy Hour 4-PM -7 PM. Live Entertainment

Saturday September 22, 2018

Valdosta Cup Competition Kinderlou Forest GC

Awards and Valdosta Cup Trophy Presentation

Hospitality Party, 50/50 drawing Cash Bar Kinderlou Forest GC. Contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions regarding all questions, additional information and entry forms at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com