//2018-19 GA Hunting Seasons and Regs Guide Now Available

Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division Press Release:

Now online and in print, the 2018-2019 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide is available, announces the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

This guide provides important information on season dates, bag limits, hunting licenses, wildlife management areas, quota hunts, youth opportunities and much more. You may view, download and print the guide at https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/regulations. Pick up a printed copy at Wildlife Resources Division offices and license vendors throughout Georgia.

Some of the major changes to the hunting regulations this year include:

Non-resident Youth Sportsman’s License : This annual license can be purchased by nonresident youth through age 15. It includes privileges for all Hunting and Fishing, including Big Game and Trout (not the Quota Alligator Harvest Permit).

: This annual license can be purchased by nonresident youth through age 15. It includes privileges for all Hunting and Fishing, including Big Game and Trout (not the Quota Alligator Harvest Permit). Baiting: Deer may be hunted over or near any bait on private lands in all counties.

New Public Hunting Opportunities: Several new properties will be available, including Gaither WMA (Newton Co), Ohoopee Dunes WMA-6,000+acres (Effingham Co); Bullard Creek WMA-491 acres (Jeff Davis Co) and several new VPA properties. More at georgiawildlife.com/allwmas​

Mentor Program: DNR is in the process of creating a new mentor program to help connect experienced sportsmen with those just starting out. Visit georgiawildlife.com/mentor for more details.

Members of the Board of Natural Resources enact hunting regulations by acting on recommendations made by the Division’s professional wildlife biologists. Georgia’s game and fish laws are enacted by the elected members of the General Assembly.

For more information on Georgia hunting seasons and regulations, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/regulations or contact a local Wildlife Resources Division office (http://georgiawildlife.com/about/contact).