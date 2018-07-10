//10 Year Anniversary Of “Titletown USA”

VALDOSTA – July 28th is the 10 year anniversary of Valdosta being named ‘Titletown USA’ by ESPN.

Valdosta was one of many names in the running for Titletown including Parkersburg, West Virginia, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Massilon, Ohio and Gainesville, Florida.

Valdosta has many reasons to be named Titletown. Lowndes High School football has been dominant over the last decade and a half. Valwood has added their name to the tradition over the last few years but when everyone thinks of the pageantry of Valdosta, of Titletown USA, they think Valdosta High School.

Valdosta High has the most winningest high school football team in the country with over 900 wins. The only school that has more wins than Valdosta is the University of Michigan. Valdosta has 6 National Championships, 42 Regional Championships and 24 State Championships. No other team can say they have that many wins and titles.

Let’s not forget about Valdosta State University and what they’ve done to add to Titletown. With football, basketball, softball, cross country and many other sports, Valdosta State has an unmatched tradition that can’t be kept up with.

This year, all the schools look to keep adding to the history and the legend that is Valdosta, Georgia.