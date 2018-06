The Rainwater Conference Center will be hosting a Youth Football Coaching Clinic in June.

The clinic will be for any youth football coaches and will take place on Saturday, June 23rd from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The coaching clinic will also be offered in Metro Atlanta on Saturday, July 21st.

To register, fill out this form: https://fs19.formsite.com/atlantafalcons/form716/index.html

