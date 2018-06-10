Youth Embark in Summer Healthcare Experience

SGMC Press Release:

South Georgia Medical Center welcomed 44 youth volunteers to its annual summer program, Canopy of Care. Participants are students between the ages of 14 and 17 whose responsibilities vary from patient care/interaction, administrative support, to surgical and outpatient services support.

“The Canopy of Care program exposes our youth volunteers to various healthcare fields and provides insight into customer service,” says Laura Love, Director of Community Relations. “We hope their positive experience will lead them to a career in which they can serve others.”

Students commit 7-8 weeks of summer vacation to the initiative. Once the program is complete, they are more typically more confident in volunteering and have embraced the basics of working in a team environment. Additionally, they own and understand the meaning of accountability and responsibility.

Students submitted applications and interviews were held to select participants and match them with their areas of interest throughout the SGMC enterprise.

SGMC welcomes the following participants: