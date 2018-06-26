Wrestling Benefit Show for Ava Glover Scheduled for June 30

From the SWA Southeastern Wrestling Facebook Event Page:

SWA Deepsouth is making it’s way back to Pavo, Ga on June 30th to bring you “Benefit for Ava Glover.”

“On the 2nd of May Ava Marie Glover was involved in a severe automobile accident outside of Pavo Ga. The vehicle rolled at least once and came to rest in some pine trees on Ione Church Road. She was pinned in the vehicle. She was extracted and life flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where she was rushed into surgery. The injuries to her lower body were severe including a broken left femur, a massively damaged lower left leg and foot, and an acutely dislocated right knee(torn tendons,ligaments, and meniscus). The surgeon was unable to save the lower leg and foot and amputation was necessary. Ava recently underwent her fifth surgery with many more in her immediate and not so immediate future. Ava is fortunate to have health insurance but many things will not be fully covered and many things will be out right excluded from coverage. Our Ava is at the beginning of a very long journey but we intend to take that journey together as a family. All money raised will go to cover medical bills, physical rehabilitation and therapy, prosthesis, and travel for Ava and her family. Thank you for your support of our loved one and for your support of our family through continued words and prayer. Love to you and yours.”

Admission will be $8. Kids 6 and under are free with a paid adult.

Doors open at 6:30 pm EST

Bell time at 7 p.m. EST

CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Venue Location:

Pavo Peacock Center

2061 West McDonald Street