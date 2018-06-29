Wiregrass’ Pharmacy Tech Program ranked #4 in Georgia

Pictured is Travis Jarrett who will graduate in December 2018 with his Diploma in Pharmacy Technology from Wiregrass. He’ll be able to let his employer know he’s a graduate of a program that is ranked number 4 in the state and number 15 in the nation.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has learned that the Pharmacy Technology program is ranked #4 in Georgia and #15 in the nation. This ranking was announced by the Pharmacy Technician Guide. The guide ranks colleges that are ASHP/ACPE Accredited, and all accredited pharmacy technician programs in the United States were reviewed. The review was based on which accredited programs provided students with the best learning experiences.

Pharmacy Technology at Wiregrass is a diploma program and qualifies for the HOPE Career Grant. If students qualify for the HOPE or Zell Miller Grants, they could be eligible for additional money to pay for fees, books, or tuition. The program accepts students each semester and is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). The program has an in-field job placement rate of 100%.

The Pharmacy Tech program has added approximately $80,000 in brand-new technology in the past several years. The program has added a Parata dispensing cabinet and the Kirby Lester Plus, both are highly used equipment in the retail pharmacy environment that provides safety to medication dispensing. The Auto Print is a unit dosing machine that is used in hospital or institutional pharmacy settings. “The addition of the updated technology elevates the Pharmacy Technology graduate skill set to be employable in all facets of pharmacy settings,” shared Frank Barnett, Pharmacy Technology Program Coordinator. The program accepts new students every other semester with the next class acceptance set for Fall 2018. The students can complete the diploma program in three semesters once they are finished with their core class requirements.

Fall Semester classes start August 15. Those interested in applying for Fall Semester may call 229-333-2100 and ask for admissions. For more information about the Pharmacy Technology program, visit wiregrass.edu. To read more about the college ranking, visit http://www.pharmacytechnicianguide.com/Schools/Georgia/.