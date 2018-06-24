Winnersville Fitness Gives Back to Local Humane Society

Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County:

In the middle of April, the new owners of Winnersville Fitness, Shawn and Melissa Eikenberry, held a meeting with their employees and one of the topics discussed was ways to help the community. Making a difference and serving in the community is important for the business owners who recently purchased the gym on Feb 1, 2018.

After several suggestions, the organization selected was The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County. The team went to work immediately on what each of them could do to support the organization for the entire month of May. Out of the meeting, the catchy name Muscles & Mutts was developed. For the month of May, the owners decided to donate $10 from each new membership to The Humane Society and the team came up with a donation jar to be put at the front counter to take donations from their members.

Additionally, the team wanted to volunteer to help The Humane Society at their events at PetSmart every Saturday for the month. At the first event, because of lack of space, the Animal Shelter had 6 dogs that were going to be euthanized if not fostered or adopted and by the end of the day, the owners Shawn and Melissa along with their daughter, Kenzie, became fosters for the first time to save the last dog, Gilligan. The Winnersville Fitness staff volunteered over 25 hours at the events and resulted in 2 of the staff members adopting dogs. Jake Jackson adopted Echo and Kristen Penton adopted Skye.

At the end of the month, the donations and new membership money was counted and Winnersville Fitness was able to raise $500 to help support the organization. The Eikenberrys are looking forward to helping in the future and also have plans to help and support other organizations and groups within the community. They are excited to see what their team wants to support next. Call 229-469-4292 for any questions about Winnersville Fitness or the memberships. Check them out on Facebook or online at winnersvillefitness.com.