Wild Adventures Holds a Holiday Weekend “Do-Over”

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – This weekend, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is having a holiday weekend do-over, featuring special offers guests missed due to inclement weather over the Memorial Day Weekend.

“Every year, Wild Adventures honors active and retired military with free admission during Memorial Day Weekend, but heavy rains last week meant not many could take advantage of it,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “So, we are doing it all over again this weekend to say thanks to those who have served and continue to protect our country.”

Active and retired military will receive free single-day admission to Wild Adventures Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3 with valid ID.

Multi-platinum rock band Collective Soul will also take the stage Saturday night for a live performance included with park admission.

On Sunday, the park will also host a Hometown Day “do-over” for residents of Albany, Ga. Their Hometown Day at Wild Adventures on May 20 was also rained on. They will join residents of Thomasville, Ga. this Sunday, June 3 to receive discounts with proof of residency: $15 off a single-day admission, $15 off a new season pass and $25 off a season pass renewal.

Now open daily through July 31, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to the South’s largest ride collection, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s biggest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.