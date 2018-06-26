Wild Adventures Expands Military Discount Program

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is making changes to its military discount program ahead of the park’s “Celebrate America Week,” June 30 through July 8.

“At Wild Adventures, we’ve shown our appreciation for the military through discount programs and free admission days,” said Patrick Pearson, marketing director. “But now, we are expanding those programs to include all who have honorably served.”

Beginning June 30, all honorably discharged military veterans with a valid DD-214 form will join active, retired and disabled military as eligible for Wild Adventures’ military discounts and free admission days.

Wild Adventures is also offering a special military-only season pass for $49 from June 30 through July 8.

“The change goes into effect during ‘Celebrate America Week’ as we welcome veterans and active military with free admission and a $10 discount off general admission for everyone in their parties,” said Pearson.

“Celebrate America Week” is nine days surrounding Independence Day and begins June 30 when country stars Chase Bryant and Seth Ennis take the stage at the All-Star Amphitheater. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and is included with park admission. Reserved seats are available for purchase.

Wild Adventures will also present a Patriotic Fireworks Spectacular July 4.

Linkin’ Bridge, the acapella group finalists from Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” will perform at the All-Star Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 7. The concert is also included with park admission, and reserved seats are available for purchase.

To conclude the celebration, Valdosta residents will receive special discounts during Valdosta Hometown Day, July 8.

For more information about “Celebrate America Week,” Wild Adventures’ military discount program, concerts and Valdosta Hometown Day, visit WildAdventures.com.

Now open daily through July 31, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s largest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.