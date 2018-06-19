Who is the best Foursome of Golfers and Best Individual Golfer in Valdosta?

GAGP Press Release:

Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions will begin accepting entries to the 2018 Valdosta Cup to determine who is the best foursome of golfers and the best individual golfer in Valdosta to be held September 22 at Kinderlou Forest GC. Deadline to enter is September 1, 2018. Format is a 4-man team modified stableford (scratch) with optional events for both teams and individuals. The event is open to male amateur golfers 21 years old or older.

There will be a Valdosta Division open to golfers who are members of a Valdosta golf club, course or golf organization and flighted with tee-assignments by age. Flights will be Men 21-49 Mid-Senior men 50-59 and Senior men 60-up. Teams must consist of four players in the same age bracket and from the same club, course or golf organization. Mixed teams will not be accepted.

The Georgia division is open to golfers who are members of a Georgia golf club, course or golf organization and flighted with tee-assignments by age. Flights will be Men 21-49 Mid-Senior men 50-59 and Senior men 60-up. Teams must consist of four players in the same age bracket and from the same club, course or golf organization. Mixed teams will not be accepted. Entry Fee is $65.00 per player ($260.00) per team. The field will be limited to the first 18 paid teams. Early entry is encourage.

Optional Events

Overall Team Winner Pot $112.0 per team $2000.00 for winning team.

Team Flight winners $100 per team $600.00 for winning team.

Individual Overall Pot $25.00 per player. 1st $600.00 2nd $500.00 3rd $400.00 4th $300.00

Individual flight Pot for each flight $20.00 per player. 1st $200.00 2nd $160.00 3rd $120.00

Skins Game $10.00

50/50 raffle benefitting amateur and junior golf. $5.00 per ticket 5 for $20.00

This is a community event conducted for the golfing community. There has not been a similar event since the early 2000’s when Ungar conducted the Lowndes County Amateur at Kinderlou. With four golf courses within 15 minutes of each other with at least 100 members Ungar’ goal for the 2019 Cup is 400 players. This can be easily accomplished by, golf courses working together and supporting the event and host course and golfers committing to an event for them. It’s a community event supporting the game of golf and there is something in it for everyone.

Sponsorship will be greatly appreciated by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions or John Ungar at 614-441-3965 e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com All questions should be directed to the GAGP and not local golf courses. Entry-forms are available by contacting the GAGP or John Ungar at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com.