Waterfowl Season Regulations Approved for 2018–19

“The 2018–19 migratory bird hunting season will remain similar to previous years, including an early teal hunting season and special youth hunting days,” said Greg Balkcom, state waterfowl biologist for the Wildlife Resources Division. “There is one small change this year, and it affects the pintail bag limit. The daily bag limit for pintails has been increased to two this year, up from one last year.”

Some need-to-know dates and details for waterfowl season are the September Canada goose season (Sept. 1–30) and the September teal season (Sept. 8–23). Canada goose hunting has three additional seasons: Oct. 13–27, Nov. 17–25 and Dec. 8–Jan. 27. Hunting season for ducks is Nov. 17–25 and Dec. 8–Jan. 27. A complete summary of migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits is online at www.georgiawildlife.com/hunting/regulations.

Youth Waterfowl Days are Nov. 10–11, 2018. On these two days, youth age 17 or younger may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers, as long as they are accompanied by an adult of at least 18 years of age (only the youth may hunt).

State license fees help support wildlife conservation in Georgia. The state receives federal funds from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program, based on a number of factors, including the number of paid sporting licenses. In Georgia, these funds are approximately $14 million a year and have helped restore habitat and improve wildlife populations, among other conservation efforts. Hunters may purchase licenses online at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at more than 800 license agent locations.

For more information, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/hunting/regulations.