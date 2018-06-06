City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta will be making an emergency water line repair at 406 N Patterson St on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, starting at 8:00 am. This work will require the right lane to be closed on N Patterson Street between W Rogers & W Magnolia St. for traffic traveling south. All southbound traffic will be shifted to the left lane with the flow of traffic.

Traffic control and devices will be in place to inform motorists of the lane closer and lane shift. Work is scheduled to be completed the same day weather permitting. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and adhere to the traffic warning signs for their safety and the safety of others.

For more information, please call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.