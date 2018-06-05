Walker County Sexual Assault Investigation

GBI Press Release:

Walker County, GA – On Monday, June 4, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ridgeland High School teacher Rodney Dewayne Mann, age 43, on one count of sexual assault by an authority figure and one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related items.

On May 31, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an allegation that Mann sexually assaulted a sixteen-year-old female student enrolled at Ridgeland High School in Walker County, Georgia.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Mann’s home located in the 1600 block of Ridgeway Road, LaFayette, GA. Early investigative details uncovered led to his eventual arrest where he was booked in to the Walker County Jail without incident.

Mann resigned Friday, June 1st and had been employed at Ridgeland High School for 8 years.

This joint investigation being conducted by the GBI and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s Calhoun Office at 706-624-1424.