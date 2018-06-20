Walker County Deputies’ Sexual Assault Investigation

GBI Press Release:

Fort Oglethorpe, GA – On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrested Walker County deputies Brandon England, age 40, and Shawn Norris, age 36, on charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to rape, and false imprisonment.

On Sunday, June 17, 2018, at approximately 3:30 AM, the GBI was contacted by Fort Oglethorpe police to assist in a sexual assault investigation involving allegations against England and Norris of criminal misconduct. Based on information obtained during the course of the investigation, arrest warrants were secured for both deputies.

Both England and Norris were booked in to the Catoosa County jail without incident.

The GBI and Fort Oglethorpe Police Department will continue its joint investigation. Once complete it will be turned over to the Catoosa County DA’s office for prosecution.