VPD Investigating Armed Robbery at J&K Food Mart

Valdosta Police Report:

On June 22, 2018 at approximately 1:50pm, Valdosta Police Department Units responded down to the “J&K Food Mart” at 739 Old Statenville Rd in reference to a report of an armed robbery. A male subject reportedly entered the business with a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The individual then fled the area. It appears to be an isolated incident. There were no injuries reported.

No further details are available at this time. VPD will advise more details when they become available.