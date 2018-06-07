VPD announces community partnerships to host summer programs for youth

City of Valdosta Press Release:

School is out and summer break has officially begun for the youth in our community. The Valdosta Police Department is partnering with organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Project HOPE, Never Too Late Program, South Georgia Coalition for Employment, and several other organizations within the community to bring fun events and programs to the area for kids to participate in this summer.

The first of these events is the Youth Citizens Police Academy for ages 11 to 13 at the Police Department on July 9th through 13th . The Academy will run from 8 am to 5 pm. A second session, for ages 14 to 17 will be held on July 16th through 20th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our objective is multi-facet: for the children and teens to see our officers as friends, learning about the criminal justice system, and provide the youth a positive outlet versus getting into trouble. They are out in our community every day, forming these bonds early which helps with our community policing efforts. The youth are the future of the city,” said Chief Brian Childress.

Students will get to meet officers, have an opportunity to go on ride-a-longs, tour the crime lab, and watch demonstrations from departments such as the K-9 unit.

All of the students will be fed breakfast and lunch each day. The week will wrap up with a graduation ceremony and a trip to Wild Adventures.

The academy is free for participants.

“This is our effort to keep consistency year round with our youth programs. We have several events during the fall and holiday season, now we are adding summer programs to keep the youth engaged and involved in what we do here at VPD” said Childress.

VPD will also work with several of the community partners to form a basketball league, find jobs for teens, and host field trips throughout the summer. Chief Childress says all of his staff are excited about the summer programs and many community partners are excited to get the ball rolling.

“The only way we make our city better to live, and truly love where we live, is to partner together,” said Childress.

If you would like to sign your child up for the Academy, you can contact Captain Kari Williams at kwilliams@valdostacity.com or Officer Randall Hancock at rhancock@valdostacity.com.

Applications are available at the Police Department. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 11th .