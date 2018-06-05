VLPRA Hosts 10th Annual Prom for Individuals with Disabilities

VLPRA Press Release:

VLPRA’s annual Prom for Individuals with Disabilities is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a disco themed dance party. The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting the annual event on Friday, June 8th at Mathis auditorium. The theme is “Friday Night Fever” and guests are encouraged to dress in 70’s style clothes.

VLPRA’s Therapeutics division started this event, the first of its kind in Valdosta, in 2008. Therapeutics Coordinator Tammy Crosby says the dance is still one of the department’s most anticipated events.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing this for a decade,” Crosby says. “We’re honored to keep providing this program and excited to see all the opportunities that have grown for individuals with disabilities since we created our prom ten years ago.”

The dance will have all the features of a high school prom with a DJ, light refreshments, and the crowning of Prom King and Queen. Wes Sewell Photography will be available from6:00 PM until 8:00 PM for official prom photos.

Prom runs from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, June 8th at Mathis Auditorium. It is open to any individual with a disability, regardless of age. Tickets are only $8.00 and are available at www.vlpra.com, at VLPRA’s main office on Forrest Street, and at the event itself.

Who: VLPRA Therapeutics Division

What: “Friday Night Fever” Prom, a Special Event for Individuals with Disabilities

When: Friday, June 8th from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: Mathis Auditorium

How much: $8.00 per ticket // Can be purchased in advance or at the door

Questions? Please contact VLPRA’s main office at 229-259-3507.