Viking Ticket Deadline Approaches

Press Release:

The deadline for current Viking reserved seat season ticket holders to renew their seats at Martin Stadium for 2018 is Thursday June 14, 2018. All seats not renewed by close of business at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday June 14 will be available for purchasing when the ticket office opens on Monday June 18.

There will be 8 home contests in the 2018 football season beginning with a pre-season game against Bainbridge on August 10. Reserved seat season ticket packages are $60 for the 8 regular season contests.

Ticket office hours for the week of June 11 are 8:00 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

On Monday June 18 the ticket office will open at 7:00 a.m. for season ticket holders and Viking Touchdown Club members to upgrade, add, or exchange tickets. OnTuesday June 19 the ticket office will open at 7:00 a.m. with all remaining tickets going on sale to the general public.

Ticket office hours for Wednesday and Thursday June 20 and 21 will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ticket office hours for the week of June 25 will be 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

The ticket office is closed on Fridays during the month of June and will be closed the week of July 2 – 6.

When the office reopens on July 9 hours of operation will be Monday – Thursday 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.