Valdosta To Hold A 7v7 Tournament Tomorrow

Valdosta – Twelve schools will travel to the new Valdosta High tomorrow to participate in a 7v7 tournament in hopes to come out on top.

Starting at 9 a.m., the schools will play five games of pool play and will have single game elimination after lunch.

It will be an action packed day with teams trying to get better before the season starts. 7v7 provides offenses the chance to get better at route running, quarterbacks to get better at timing and check downs, and for defensive back’s to learn schemes and certain things under the defensive coordinator’s system.

