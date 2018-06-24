Valdosta Recruiting Company Welcomes New Commander

VALDOSTA – Thursday afternoon at Moody Air Force Base, the United State Army Valdosta Recruiting Company said farewell to CPT Thomas Wooten and welcomed its new commander CPT Benjamin Christian.

After the ceremonial Passing of the Guidon, Jacksonville Battalion Commander LTC Kenneth Buettner shared remarks. He noted the great service given by CPT Wooten during his time and welcomed CPT Christian, his wife Alicia and their two children.

CPT Christian was born in New York and graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 2008. He subsequently received a commission through the school’s Reserve Officer Training Corps Program as a Second Lieutenant in the Military Intelligence Corps with a branch detail in Infantry.

Over the years, CPT Christian has received numerous accolades and has traveled across the globe. He comes to Valdosta from his most recent assignment in Alaska.

“While I reflect on the previous 24 months, one quote comes to mind: ‘With few, we are many,” said Wooten during his farewell. “This is a truly great depiction of the Valdosta Company. The recruiting company is one of the Army’s smallest units with arguable the army’s most important mission. Each member of the unit played a vital role in accomplishing the mission and every solider stepped up and did an amazing job. Team, I could never be more proud.”