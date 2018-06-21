Valdosta Police Investigate Report of Narcotics Sales

Valdosta Police Report:

Recently, a complaint was received that a subject living inside the city limits of Valdosta was possibly selling illegal narcotics to personnel on Moody Air Force Base. The Valdosta Police Department’s Narcotics Detectives, The Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the Georgia Department of Community Service convened to investigate the complaint in a collaborative effort. Through the investigation, a suspect was identified.

On June 19, 2018 at approximately 10:15am, units responded to a room at a private hotel in the 1500 block of Baytree Road. VPD narcotics made contact with Devin Mitchell who was in possession of 12.2 grams of cocaine, a firearm, and other items associated with the sale of illegal narcotics. Mitchell was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail without incident.

Mitchell now faces charges of:

• Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute (FELONY)

• Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (FELONY)

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming.

“The case illustrates a great example of agencies working together to get a dangerous person off of the streets,” said Commander Leslie Manahan.