Valdosta Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Valdosta Police Department Report:

On June 14, 2018 at approximately 12:25am, Valdosta Police responded to a local business in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue (Wendy’s) near Interstate 75. The employees advised officers who arrived on-scene that the business had just been robbed.

It was reported that an unknown male subject entered the business with a weapon and demanded money from the employees. The unknown subject then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. Multiple Valdosta Police Department Patrol units began searching for the suspect. Valdosta Police Person’s Crimes detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Lab also responded to assist in the investigation. The suspect is described as an African American male who was fully covered. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation is active, and the Valdosta Police Department will release more information when it becomes available.

“If anyone has any knowledge regarding this incident, they are asked to please contact the Valdosta Police Department to include the crime tip line at 229-293-3096,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.