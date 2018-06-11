Valdosta Police Arrest Three for Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Guns

Valdosta Police Report:

On June 2, 2018 at 1718 hours, Valdosta Police Department road patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Norman Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the area with multiple occupants. Valdosta Police Officers spotted the vehicle in question driving through the parking lot of a local retailer. When officers moved closer to the blue Honda Accord, they observed that the vehicle had recently been abandoned.

Officers also quickly determined that the Accord had been reported stolen out of Valdosta on May 31, 2018. In addition, the license tag was discovered to have been stolen from a second vehicle as well (also stolen out of Valdosta on June 1, 2018).

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and began tracking the occupants of the stolen car. The K-9 track lead all the way to the 700 block of North St Augustine Road. While in the 700 block, three subjects emerged from the woods and began running away from police officers. Within seconds, all three were taken into custody. Two of the three subjects were carrying stolen firearms along with multiple other tools commonly used for breaking into vehicles. Both recovered firearms were reported stolen out of Valdosta on June 1, 2018. The two individuals identified as adults, Robert Burr and Kenyon Stancil, were transported to the Lowndes County Jail. The remaining individual identified as a juvenile was turned over to the department of Juvenile Justice. All three now face multiple charges:

Robert Burr, 18:

• Theft by receiving stolen property (FELONY)

• Theft by receiving stolen property (Misdemeanor)

• Driving without a valid license (Misdemeanor)

• Obstruction (Misdemeanor)

Kenyon Stancil, 18:

• 3 counts of Theft by receiving stolen property (FELONY)

• Theft by receiving stolen property (Misdemeanor)

• Obstruction (Misdemeanor)

Juvenile:

• Theft by receiving stolen property (FELONY)

• Theft by receiving stolen property (Misdemeanor)

• Obstruction (Misdemeanor)

“I am very proud of the quick actions of the officers in this case. However, this incident illustrates a continuing problem where we have young people who are not being supervised by their parents/legal guardians. And to make things worse, these young people now have a felony criminal arrest on their record,” stated Chief Brian Childress.