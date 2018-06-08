Valdosta Police Arrest Man for Burglary

Valdosta Police Report:

On June 5th, 2018, a victim reported that an unknown person broke into her apartment at Courtyards located at 1425 East Park Avenue and took her television. Detectives from the Valdosta Police Department’s Burglary Unit began investigating the case and developed a suspect, Jacob Henderson, African American Male, 22 years of age.

On Thursday, June 7th, detectives interviewed Henderson and he was subsequently arrested, then transported to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for the FELONY offense of Burglary. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Henderson’s apartment and they recovered the victim’s television.

“This is an excellent job by the Burglary Detectives who took their time and did a thorough job, not only arresting the offender, but also recovering property that was returned to the victim”, stated Commander Leslie Manahan.

Residents are encourage to take some safeguards to help prevent them from becoming the victim of Burglary. Those include:

1. Record model AND serial numbers on all electronics;

2. If you can afford it, invest in an alarm system and/or security cameras;

3. Participate in the Valdosta Police Neighborhood Watch Program. To do so, contact Community Policing Officer Randall Hancock at 229-242-2606, Ext 4099;

4. If you are away from your home for an extensive time (example – vacation), contact the Valdosta Police Department for Extra Patrol and ask a trusted neighbor and/or friend to watch your home.”