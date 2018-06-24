Valdosta Native Completes Internship for Rep. Austin Scott in Washington D.C.

From the Office of Rep. Austin Scott:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Seth Golden, son of Tim and Ellen Golden from Valdosta, has just completed a five-week internship in Washington, D.C. with U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08). He previously interned in Congressman Scott’s Tifton District Office for the months of June, July, and August of 2017. Golden is a political science major at LaGrange College.

“Our internship program provides college students and recent graduates an opportunity to learn more about the legislative process while gaining valuable work experience. It allows them to experience how our federal government works firsthand,” said Rep. Scott. “Young folks who intern in our office are an important part of our team, and Seth is certainly no exception. We thank him for his hard work and attentiveness to the people of Georgia’s Eighth District these past few months and while working in our Tifton office last year, and we look forward to seeing his continued growth and success.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work for Congressman Austin Scott. My time in Rep. Scott’s office has served as an invaluable experience that has furthered my passion for politics. I encourage anyone with an interest in politics or public service to pursue an internship such as this,” said Golden.

Congressman Scott offers internships to college-aged students, and those who have recently graduated from college with an interest in the legislative process. Young constituents selected to be interns have the opportunity to gain a comprehensive view of the practices and procedures of a Congressional office and how the legislative process works. In some cases, college students may be able to obtain academic credit.

Students interested in interning for Congressman Scott can visit austinscott.house.gov/services/internships for more information. Internships in Congressman Scott’s office are available to students in all areas of study.