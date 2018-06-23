Valdosta High Wins 7v7 Tournament At New Valdosta High School

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High won the 7v7 tournament against Westover High School out of Albany.

Twelve teams competed in the tournament including Valdosta A and B teams, Camden County A and B teams, Bainbridge A and B teams, Cairo, Andrew Jackson out of Jacksonville, Ware County, Thomas County Central, Westover and Crisp County.

In the first round of the elimination games, Valdosta B team defeated Cairo, TCC defeated Andrew Jackson, Crisp Eliminated Bainbridge and Westover defeated Camden County’s B team.

All A teams got a first round bye. In the second round, Westover eliminated Bainbridge’s A team, Crisp County defeated Ware County, Cairo went on to the second round after the loss to Vadosta’s B team to Camden’s A team and in the final match-up of the second round, Valdosta defeated TCC.

The third round came down to two games with the victors being Valdosta’s A team over Cairo and Westover defeating Crisp County.

Valdosta went on to win the 7v7 tournament championship against the Westover Patriots with a score of 35-9.

Camden County Head Coach Interview:

TCC Head Coach Interview:

About the Author: Chase Calhoun