VALDOSTA – The new Valdosta High School will hold a ‘Kids Elite Basketball Camp’ next month.

The camp will be July 9th-12th for girls and boys from 2nd-7th grade. Camp fee is $50 per child. All checks should be made payable to Valdosta High Girls Basketball.

For more info, contact E.A. Wilcox at 229-539-1287.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun