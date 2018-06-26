Valdosta Fire Department welcomes ten new firefighter recruits

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Saturday, June 23, the Valdosta Fire Department held a family and friends welcoming day for new fire recruits. The purpose of the event is for the community to come out and welcome the new firefighters and their families to the Valdosta Fire Department.

VFD is excited to welcome ten new firefighter recruits to the department. The recruits started their first day of training on Monday, June 18, at The Valdosta Fire Department Regional Training Center. So far, they have participated in an orientation and an introduction program to the Valdosta Fire Department. The group will start their EMT training on June 25, 2018, at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. The EMT Training will last for 12 -14 weeks.