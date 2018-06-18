Valdosta Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on Baytree Rd.

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1309 Baytree Road early Sunday Morning. The call came in around 12:24 a.m. The first fire unit arrived and reported heavy smoke and flames visible from the rear of the building and the roof area.

Fire units on the scene made an aggressive fire attack while conducting primary and secondary searches. Crews had the fire under control by 12:56 a.m. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Georgia Power personnel secured the electrical utilities, and VFD personnel secured the water utilities. There were no injuries reported.

The fire cause is currently under investigation.