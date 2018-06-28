Valdosta Fire Department offers tips on Firework Safety ahead of the July 4 Holiday

City of Valdosta Press Release: July 4th is fast approaching. Captain James Clinkscales, VFD Fire Marshal, would like all Valdosta citizens to keep a few key things in mind to help everyone have a safe holiday. In a typical year, far more fires occur on July 4th than any other day in the U.S. There is also a higher risk of injuries associated with fireworks—such as various degrees of burns or even death. So, Valdosta let’s be safe! Remember these few fireworks safety tips:

Only adults should handle fireworks.

Read and follow all manufacturer’s instructions, warnings, and cautions.

Do not use fireworks indoors.

Be sure everyone is a safe distance before lighting fireworks.

Never put any part of your body over a firework.

Never re-light a firework that has malfunctioned. Soak it with water and throw it away.

Never allow children to handle fireworks.

Never hold or get too close to a lit firework.

Be sure to wear safe clothes- nothing loose or bulky.

Never point, throw, and shoot fireworks at or towards people, buildings, vehicles, or any other flammable material.

“IF YOU FOOL AROUND WITH FIREWORKS YOU ARE LIKELY TO GET HURT”

They aren’t called FIREWORKS for nothing!

Contact us at valdostafire@valdostacity.com or on Facebook- Valdosta Fire