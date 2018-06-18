Valdosta celebrates Juneteenth

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta community celebrated freedom this weekend at the downtown courthouse square for the annual Juneteenth Community Awareness Day.

For 28 years, the Southside Library Boosters have hosted the community celebration. Emancipation Day commemorated the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. It’s celebrated in Valdosta with a day full of song and dance, but with a much deeper meaning.

“It’s an occasion where we can unify and come together, and celebrate our freedom,” Valdosta Mayor John Gayle said as he welcomed the crowd on Saturday.

Organizers aim to raise awareness about Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day. Many said it’s a day left out of high school history books.

“It’s a day to reflect, because in order to move forward we must know our past, acknowledge out present and take action to maintain our freedom in the future,” said Treva Gear.

The event is centered around unity.

“Folks are seeing things and they’re saying, ‘oh that’s not for the black community or that’s not for the white community,’ but it’s for all of us. Because all of us live together everyday, so we need to live together, be together,” said Beverley Richardson-Blake with the Southside Library Boosters.

Organizers are celebrating freedom while also encouraging future strength.

“Don’t let anybody make or break you. Stay strong to doing what is right, believe what’s right. Treat everybody fairly despite what color they are,” said Lowndes County Commissioner Demarcus Marshall.

Speakers added it’s important to keep moving forward because the fight for tomorrow’s freedom is never over.

“Live the life of a free man. Go vote, use your voice to help those in need. Play an active role in improving your community. Help your fellow man, lend a hand. Be the change you want to see in the world. I challenge you today to walk in freedom,” Gear said.

The event is organized every year by the Southside Library Boosters. The organization helps to sponsor programs put on by the library.

